9:06-9:28a ET - Terry Beatley - She’s asking, What if we’ve been wrong? She’s been commissioned to teach America the 8 Propaganda Points of Planned Parenthood. She is president of Hosea Initiative, author, wife, and mother.



9:32-9:58a ET - Eddie Scarry - Commentary writer for the Washington Examiner says, No evidence has tied Hasson to Republicans or Trump. Why should they be expected to answer for him?



9:32-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - This year’s Oscars should have been a win for Hollywood, but trouble still follows Hollywood’s once prestigious annual event explains NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor



10:32-10:42a ET - TBA



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Forbes - Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media talks the economy, socialism, healthcare and his new speicla on PBS, “In Money We Trust.”



11:06-11:29a ET - Spencer Brown - Why do millennials LOVE socialism? Young America’s Foundation (YAF) exposes the craziest and most politically correct college courses clearly designed to indoctrinate students with a liberal agenda.



11:32-11:58a ET - Jeremy Heimans - Author discusses his new book, NEW POWER: How Power Works in Our Hyperconnected World--and How to Make It Work for You



