9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Co-Chair for RedWave America and founder, of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Trump Kim Summit, Chaos in Venezuela, to States Moving to stop Trump’s Emergency Order.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dr Wilfred Reilly - Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War, as researched and written about by the political science professor at Kentucky State University



10:06-10:29a ET - Salih Hudayar - China's mass surveillance of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province revealed in data security flaw-discusses International and Political Affairs officer for the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement in Washington, DC



10:32-10:42a ET - Drs Lina Kubli & Randy Kardon - With February being Low Vision Awareness Month, it is an important time to understand the common causes of vision loss, specifically in Veterans.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Run The Race, & Fighting With My Family



11:06-11:29a ET - Ace Luciano - The bestselling author, outdoorsman, marketing exec and youth mentor talks about his real experience at the Southern border vs our Northern border where he used to live.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Fall out in high tax states & call fro “wealth tax from Dems. Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee reports



11:46-11:58a ET - Tim Mahoney - In his exciting new documentary, the filmmaker travels the globe in the search for evidence in the ongoing debate over the authorship of the first five books of the Bible in Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy that releases in theaters March 14th, 16th and 19th only.





