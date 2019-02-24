« previous next »
Author Topic: The Paracast — February 24, 2019  (Read 3 times)

The Paracast — February 24, 2019
« on: Today at 02:41:43 am »
Gene and Randall introduce paranormal author/researcher Michael Grosso. During this episode, he’ll focus on a variety of strange experiences including levitation and ghosts. He is affiliated with the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia, is on the Board of Directors of the American Philosophical Practitioner’s Association, and is a past editor of the journal for that association. His published books include “The Final Choice: Playing the Survival Game” (1985); “Frontiers of the Soul: Exploring Psychic Evolution” (1992), “The Millennium Myth: Love and Death at the End of Time” (1995), “Soulmaking: Uncommon Paths to Self-Understandin”g (1997), and “Experiencing the Next World Now” (2004).


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
