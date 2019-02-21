3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Milkovich - Attorney, Democratic State Senator in Louisiana, and author of the new book, Robert Mueller: Errand Boy For The New World Order discusses Andrew McCabe’s 60 Minutes of Fame.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - Tax return surprise, they’re smaller or filers having to pay. Plus mortgage rates are falling. America’s Money Answers Man reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - Rob Jackson - Counselor at Focus on the Family, shares how to recognize signs of emotional abuse in marriage, and what to do when you feel controlled or intimidated by someone you love



10:06-10:29a ET - Dan Perkins - It's Time for the Truth About Comey's Firing says the author, radio and TV talk show host, current events commentator, and philanthropist.



10:32-10:58a ET - Dr Rajesh Keswani - According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women. Associate Professor of Medicine & Medical Director of Quality for the Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center discusses



10:32-10:58a ET - Chris Dowling - Director and co-writer of Run The Race talks about the movie being released this Friday. Two desperate brothers sacrifice today for a better tomorrow and discover what’s possible when you run to God and not from.



11:06-11:29a ET - Patti Geribay - American Heritage Girls Brings Unique Training Opportunity to Volunteers and Leaders Nationwide. Founder & Executive Director of American Heritage Girls (AHG) shares



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Marty Nemko - Award-winning career coach, education reformer and author of the books Careers For Dummies and What's the Big Idea? Talks the Jussie Smollett case.



