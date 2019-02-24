3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Paul Kengor - Professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College responds to Andrew McCabe reveal, FBI Collusion, & Socialist Democrats



9:32-9:58a ET - Sheriff Joe Arpaio - America’s sheriff is in town to talk about our southern border, and being real with the threats to America.



10:06-10:29a ET - Phil Robertson - The Theft of America's Soul

Blowing the Lid Off the Lies That Are Destroying Our Country is the Duck Commander’s latest book.



10:32-10:58a ET - Bricia Lopez - Restaurateur & Influencer, Shares Her Favorite Milk Based Recipes And Helps You Save Cash With A New Loyalty Program



10:32-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Aaron Dignan - Is the American way of doing business broken? His book, Brave New Work, shows us how to embrace the oh-so-human complexity of our organizations, and discover a new way of working.



11:32-11:42a ET - Connie Harshaw - America’s Historic First Baptist Church “Freedom Bell” Continues its Call to Heal Racial Divide Sunday, February 24, 2019. Board Chair for the Let Freedom Ring Foundation and Pastor Reginald Davis of First Baptist Church share



11:46-11:58a ET - Jeff Ferry - Why China is Losing the Trade War as explained by Coalition for a Prosperous America’s Chief Economist







