9:06-9:28a ET - Luke Rosiak - Pelosi helped cover up the biggest IT scandal in US history! The Senior Watchdog Reporter for the Washington Examiner and its Data Editor tells all in his new book, Obstruction of Justice



9:32-9:42a ET - TBA -



9:46-9:58a ET - Laurie Cardoza-Moore - Founder and president of Proclaiming Justice To the Nations is calling for the resignation of Congresswoman Omar.



10:06-10:29a ET - Maria Espinoza - National Director of The Remembrance Project, which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens believes Trump had no choice but declare a National Emergency at our Southern border.



10:32-10:58a ET - James Hirsen - The bestselling author and legal professor and analyst says,

President Trump’s Emergency Declaration Will Survive



11:06-11:29a ET - Mark Hancock - Are Boy Scouts leaving boys behind? The Chief Executive of Trail Life USA explains



11:32-11:58a ET - Clint Johnson - The author of Tin Cans and Greyhounds: The Destroyers That Won Two World Wars talks about his new book.