9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - Why Are We Surprised When A Muslim Congresswoman Adheres to Sharia and Hates Jews? President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of the enemy discusses



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - NY’s New Abortion Law Lets Man Off Hook For Murdering Unborn Baby reports the Stream’s Sr Editor.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - Ethan Garr - Why Have Scam Robocalls Gotten Worse Since The Government Shutdown? RoboKiller’s VP of Product says, Don’t pick up that call.”



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Lina Kubli & Randy Kardon - With February being Low Vision Awareness Month, it is an important time to understand the common causes of vision loss, specifically in Veterans. Scientific Program Mgr, Office of Research & Development, Department of Veterans Affairs and Director of VA Center for Prevention and Treatment of Visual Loss, Iowa City, Iowa explains.



10:46-10:58a ET - Chris Dowling - Director and co-writer of Run The Race talks about the movie being released this Friday. Two desperate brothers sacrifice today for a better tomorrow and discover what’s possible when you run to God and not from.



11:06-11:29a ET - Sgt Mike McGrew - A Higher Call to Duty, his unimaginable and true-life story of his journey to redemption and how things changed in his battle with good and evil.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Warren Willey - In Obtainable: Enjoy the Body and Energy You’ve Always Wanted Beyond Diet and Exercise, popular health practitioner exposes the practices that are keeping you unhealthy.