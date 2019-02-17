3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Co-Chair for RedWave America and founder, of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Trump’s Emergency Order to Andrew McCabe’s Side of the Story.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Bovard - Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute says The Green New Deal Is a No Deal.



9:46-9:58a ET - Mark Meckler - Tea Party co-founder, President of Citizens for Self-Governance, and grassroots leader says the Trump Derangement Syndrome continues as demonstrated by CNN’s latest outburst



10:06-10:29a ET - John Lott - World Recognized Expert on Guns and Crime, President of Crime Prevention Research Center points out that you can look forward to an increase of war on guns with the Dems



10:32-10:42a ET - Chris Byrne - The holidays may be over, but the high-stakes toy industry is already preparing for the 2019 season. Live On-Site from the Javits Convention Center in New York City The “Toy Guy” gives us a Sneak Peek at What’s in Store at the 116th American International Toy Fair



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Alita Battle Angel and Isn’t It Romantic



11:06-11:29a ET - Jeff Reynolds - Experienced communications professional who specializes in media and messaging discusses his new book, Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Antoine Kanamugire - The leading physician and author talks about his critically acclaimed book, The 21 Unspoken Truths About Marijuana.



