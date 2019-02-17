Gene and special guest cohost Mark Jackson, The Deep Space Resident, present long time Fortean researcher Stan Gordon, who returns to present more amazing reports detailing sightings of UFOs and strange creatures in and around Pennsylvania. Are such phenomena related in some way? What about reports of sudden appearances and disappearances and does such behavior provide the clue to the solution to these mysteries? Stan has been researching UFO sightings, Bigfoot encounters, and other mysterious events in Pennsylvania since 1959. Since then, he has been involved with the investigation of thousands of unusual incidents. He is the primary investigator of the 1965 UFO crash incident that occurred near Kecksburg, PA.