9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Busler - Socialism ideas, no worries, let the rich pay for it. Polls show overwhelming support for rich paying more taxes. Public policy analyst, and professor of finance updates us on the latest.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rick Berger - AEI defense scholars warn against using a national emergency to build the wall. AEI’s Research Fellow on Defense policy, National security, Defense budget, & Defense appropriations explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Robyn Chambers - Three Actions You Can Take to Advance a Pro-Life Culture. She is in charge of Focus on the Family’s Option Ultrasound Program



10:06-10:29a ET - David Horowitz - Surprise, Govern Northam is not alone. Parade of Dems in Blackface. Founder and current president David Horowitz Freedom Center



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Lina Kubli & Dr Randy Kardon - With February being Low Vision Awareness Month, it is an important time to understand the common causes of vision loss, specifically in Veterans. Scientific Program Manager, Office of Research & Development, Department of Veterans Affairs and Director of VA Center for Prevention and Treatment of Visual Loss, Iowa City, Iowa explains.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jeff Ferry - The Chief Economist for the Coalition for a Prosperous America discusses “Why China is Losing the Trade War.”



11:06-11:29a ET - John Horvat - The Real Reasons Why People Hate Walls. The scholar, researcher, educator, international speaker and author of “Return to Order” explains



11:32-11:58a ET - Rabbi Kirt Schneider - The International Evangelist and TV Host of Discovering The Jewish Jesus talks about his new book, 'The Lion of Judah: How Jesus Completes Biblical Judaism and Why Judaism and Christianity Separated'



