9:06-9:28a ET - Norman Rogers - AOC Scrubs “Green Deal/Dream” details and Dems Launch 10-Yr Green New Deal. The retired physicist and author of Dumb Energy: A Critique of Wind and Solar Energy has details.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriotsdiscusses illegal immigration and border security



9:46-9:58a ET - Dan Gainor - A cross section of nightly programming on major networks, cable TV or popular streaming services is loaded with anti-conservative and anti-Trump propaganda. VP of Business & Culture for Media Research Center reports



10:06-10:29a ET - Irene Garcia - The Judicial Watch investigative reporter has eyes on the border and she reports



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Charles Davidson - February is Heart health Month. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Clinical Chief of Cardiology and an interventional cardiologist shares tips



10:46-10:58a ET - Darrell Tolbert - He’s a serial entrepreneur who owns 28 businesses including one of the fastest growing sectors, Crypto Currency, talks about using crypto currency to help end homelessness for the Vets in the U.S



11:06-11:29a ET - Edwin Walker - New gun bill requires buyers to reveal social media history. Is this legal? He's a program attorney with U.S. Law Shield



11:32-11:58a ET - Lew Uhler - Robust economy, latest Job Report and Trump Fights for Border Security. Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee reports



11:32-11:58a ET - Sandi Patty - Christian music icon and forty-time Dove award winner shares her new book, The Voice, Listening for God’s Voice and Finding Your Own.



