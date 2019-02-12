3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker talks President’s Day and remembers our two greatest president’s and why they were.



9:32-9:42a ET - Kendra Arnold - Watchdog FACT Calls for Ethics Investigation of Kirsten Gillibrand. Chief Counsel for FACT explains



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - The law professor, bestselling author and media analyst explains why Jeff Bezos’s Extortion Claim May Go Nowhere



10:32-10:42a ET - Melissa Henson - The director of grassroots education and activism for the Parents Television Council discusses, Netflix’s “Teen TV” Category Exposes Kids to Explicit Content



10:46-10:58a ET - John Kenney - Just in time for Valentine’s Day, A Hilarious Collection of Love Poems for Married People from the author of Truth in Advertising, which won the Thurber Prize for American Humor, and the forthcoming novel, Talk to Me



11:06-11:29a ET - Steve Luxenberg - The award-winning author tells one of the most compelling and dramatic stories of the 19th century, in his myth-shattering new book SEPARATE: The Story of Plessy V. Ferguson, and America’s Journey from Slavery to Segregation



11:32-11:58a ET - David & Jason Benham - #1 Bestselling Authors, serial entrepreneurs, and motivational speakers talk about their new book, Bold and Broken, how God uses your boldness and brokenness to fulfill your purpose. Their story is a first-hand account.







