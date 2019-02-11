3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Co-Chair for RedWave America and founder, of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Border Security to Green New Deal, Socialist Dems & VA Chaos



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - The SOTU, Keeping an Eye on our Debt, and China Trade Talks Continue. America’s Money Answers Man reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - Darrel Tolbert - He’s a serial entrepreneur who owns 28 businesses including one of the fastest growing sectors, Crypto Currency.



10:06-10:29a ET - Terry Beatley - Dr. Bernard Nathanson, 'America's Abortion King' granted Terry with the keys to exposing all the lies the abortion industry is founded upon. She is president of Hosea Initiative, author, wife, and mother.



10:32-10:42a ET - News Commentary -



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Lego Movie 2, What Men Want, Cold Pursuit & The Prodigy.



11:06-11:29a ET - Ann McElhinney - One of the producers of the much talked about movie, Gosnell, The Trial of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer. Now available on VOD and DVD/Blu-Ray



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Gerard Lameiro - Author, political analyst, and expert on forecast models talks Trumps, Democrats and Socialism.





