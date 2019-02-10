Gene and Randall present UFO researcher Alejandro Rojas, who returns to The Paracast to talk about such matters as the controversial claims of Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb that our solar system has been visited by an alien ship. The ins and outs of the History channel’s “Project Blue Book,” and its mixed reception in the UFO field, are also discussed. And what about using hypnotic regression to help unearth hidden memories from possible UFO abductees? Alejandro is well known in the Ufology community for his longstanding positive contribution to the field including his many media and conference appearances. His most visible contributions are with OpenMinds TV.