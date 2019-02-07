3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sidney Powell - Attorney and author of LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice, Senior Fellow of the London Center for Policy Research, discusses the Mueller probe, is it finally winding down, A FISA Judge calls Mueller into his court, and Schiff Investigations.



9:32-9:42a ET - Gail Becker - Just In Time For National Pizza Day, A New Survey Shares The Tasty Opinions Americans Have For Their Favorite Foods! The Super Mom & CAULIPOWER CEO Shares Her Amazing Story & America’s Love Affair with Her Pizza



9:32-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Focus on the Family’s parenting expert, counselor and father of two discusses Parenting Moody Teens



10:06-10:29a ET - John Bona - Author the Liberty Book and host of the weekly radio broadcast, The Story of Liberty discusses the SOTU and whether or not the Dems are ready to choose greatness?



10:32-10:58a ET - Daniel Buttafuoco - VA Gov. Advocates and Affirms Post-Birth Abortion. And New York legislature votes to legalize abortion up to birth, & let non-doctors commit abortions. Trial Attorney and author explains, what’s next.



11:06-11:29a ET - Walter Hoye - Black and Pro-Life in America

The Incarceration and Exoneration of Walter B. Hoye II



11:32-11:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - What is Happening in Virginia Politics? Political columnist and Sr Editor at the Stream reports



11:46-11:58a ET - Joni Earekson Tada - Founder and CEO of Joni and Friends International Disability Center, is an international advocate for people with disabilities talks about her new book, Heaven, Your Real Home from a Higher Perspective.





