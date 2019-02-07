« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FISA Judge Calls Mueller In, Schiff Investigations & Presidential Harassment   (Read 17 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • Karma: +1/-2
FISA Judge Calls Mueller In, Schiff Investigations & Presidential Harassment 
« on: February 07, 2019, 08:40:32 pm »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Sidney Powell - Attorney and author of LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice, Senior Fellow of the London Center for Policy Research, discusses the Mueller probe, is it finally winding down, A FISA Judge calls Mueller into his court, and Schiff Investigations.

9:32-9:42a ET - Gail Becker - Just In Time For National Pizza Day, A New Survey Shares The Tasty Opinions Americans Have For Their Favorite Foods!  The Super Mom & CAULIPOWER CEO Shares Her Amazing Story & America’s Love Affair with Her Pizza

9:32-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Focus on the Family’s parenting expert, counselor and father of two discusses Parenting Moody Teens

10:06-10:29a ET - John Bona - Author the Liberty Book and host of the weekly radio broadcast, The Story of Liberty discusses the SOTU and whether or not the Dems are ready to choose greatness?

10:32-10:58a ET - Daniel Buttafuoco - VA Gov. Advocates and Affirms Post-Birth Abortion. And New York legislature votes to legalize abortion up to birth, & let non-doctors commit abortions.  Trial Attorney and author explains, what’s next.

11:06-11:29a ET - Walter Hoye - Black and Pro-Life in America
The Incarceration and Exoneration of Walter B. Hoye II

11:32-11:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - What is Happening in Virginia Politics?  Political columnist and Sr Editor at the Stream reports

11:46-11:58a ET - Joni Earekson Tada - Founder and CEO of Joni and Friends International Disability Center, is an international advocate for people with disabilities talks about her new book, Heaven, Your Real Home from a Higher Perspective.




Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Database Error

Please try again. If you come back to this error screen, report the error to an administrator.
Back