3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst gives her analysis of the SOTU



9:32-9:58a ET - Trevor Loudon - New Zealand author, speaker, political activist and socialist experts discusses his new movie project, Enemies Within The Church which is being funded by donations only.



10:06-10:29a ET - Luke Rosiak - Pelosi helped cover up the biggest IT scandal in US history! The Senior Watchdog Reporter for the Washington Examiner and its Data Editor tells all in his new book, Obstruction of Justice



10:32-10:58a ET - Brian Madgett - Only 28 Percent Of Parents Report Having A Financial Plan In Place To Care For Children; Yet As Uncertainty Grows, Fewer Plan To Seek Professional Financial Advice



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Julio Rivera - POTUS calls for unity and his approval is up to 48%. He is a business and political strategist, columnist and Editorial Director for Reactionary Times.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dara Duguay - Time for Americans to Refocus on Their Financial Profiles? Personal Finance Expert Shares Tips on Building Your Credit Score and Managing Credit Successfully



11:46-11:58a ET - Conrad Padilla - One of the top independent distributors of Jeunesse discusses the product line that helps you Live, Feel, and Be Young.





