9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - President Trump's State of the Union Address Applauded by Black Activists & Themes of Unity and Strength Commended by Project 21 Members. The Co-chair and legal professor/analyst discusses



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots, reacts to the President’s SOTU



9:46-9:58a ET - Tom Borelli - Energy/Climate change expert, Contributor with Conservative Review & America’s Voice responds to POTUS’ SOTU.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Stonestreet - President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host discusses New York’s Reproductive Health Act.



10:32-10:58a ET - Carl Bialik - Everything you Want to Know About Yelp and Yelp NOWCAST with the Data Science Editor



10:46-10:58a ET - Grover Norquist - President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes offers his response to Trump’s SOTU and the Dems response



11:06-11:29a ET - Dan Perkins - Madura warns America against a new Vietnam, as he fights for his political life. Author, columnist and political commentator discusses



11:32-11:58a ET - Adam Brandon - FreedomWorks President, commented: “Tonight the President spoke of eradicating diseases that have plagued humanity. Count socialism among them.

