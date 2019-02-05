3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sally Pipes - President & CEO of the Pacific Research Institute discusses How Will "Medicare for All" Affect the 2020 Election?



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Stacey Abrams is the most privileged person in politics right now says, the commentary writer for the Washington Examiner



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - Super Bowl Ratings Hit 10-Year Low In Historic NFL Game. New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses



10:32-10:58a ET - Peter Pitts - Top Expert Available and former FDA Associate Commissioner talks about Elizabeth Warren's Threat to Medical Progress and Pharmaceutical companies ringing in the New Year by raising the price of hundreds of drugs.



11:06-11:29a ET - Patrick Wood - AI Deep Learning ‘Godfather’ Yoshua Bengio Alarmed Over Use In China To Dominate Society. Author and technocrat expert has details



11:32-11:58a ET - Rory Sauter - Five Themes Expected for President Trump’s State of the Union. The radio show host, business man and serial entrepreneur discusses.



