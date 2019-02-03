3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Co-Chair for RedWave America and founder, of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Racial Accusations of POTUS to Judicial Reform. Plus FBI Closes investigation on Vegas shooting.



9:32-9:42a ET - Curtis Houck - Study Blames Conservatives For ‘Fake News’ on Twitter. Managing editor of Newsbusters has the 411.



9:46-9:58a ET - Ken Oliver-Mendez - Univision’s, Jorge Ramos, Ramps Up Anti-Wall Campaign. Director of MRC Latino explains.



10:06-10:29a ET - Ann McElhinney - One of the producers of the much talked about movie, Gosnell, The Trial of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer. Now available on VOD and DVD/Blu-Ray



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Robust economy, latest Job Report and Trump Fights for Border Security. Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee reports



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Miss Bala, Velvet Buzzsaw, and The Glass.



11:06-11:29a ET - Noah Rothman - Democratic Socialists: the danger is real and the threat is urgent. He is the author of “Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America” and an associate editor of Commentary



11:32-11:58a ET - William Gheen - Grassroots Immigration Group says Amnesty is Worse Than No Wall. The president of the Americans for Legal Immigration PAC, a conservative immigration group discusses



