Author Topic: The Paracast — February 3, 2019  (Read 15 times)

The Paracast — February 3, 2019
« on: Today at 02:43:08 am »
Gene and Randall present a return appearance from author/researcher Kevin D. Randle. This week, he talks about the controversy surrounding the History channel’s drama, “Project Blue Book” and how it depicts the work of Dr. J. Allen Hynek. Does it stay too far from the truth to satisfy people seriously interested in UFOs? Kevin will also talk about his ongoing “Chasing Footnotes” work to unearth possible solutions to older cases. There is also a brief discussion about his study of hypnotic regression and possible past-life memories. In addition to has many books, he is a military veteran who served in the United States Army during both the Vietnam War and the Second Gulf War.


