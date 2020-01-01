3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Milkovich - Attorney, Democratic State Senator in Louisiana, and author of the new book, Robert Mueller: Errand Boy For The New World Order says special investigation is coming to an end.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The former Hollywood actress and Counter Culture Mom reports on the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Jamie Glazov - Bestselling author and FrontPage Editor discusses, Jihadist Psychopath. It unveils how every element of the formula by which the psychopath subjugates his victim is used by the Islamic Supremacist to ensnare and subjugate non-Muslims.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jim DeMint - Former Senator and current Chairman for the Conservative Partnership Institute talks about the border wall/security, and what’s ahead for 2020?



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jeffrey Katz - Attorney and lifelong student and teacher of rationalist religious philosophy shares his discoveries that could bring Trump and Pelosi together for a better America



11:32-11:58a ET - Jan Steenkamp - Professor of Retail Marketing whose new book, RETAIL DISRUPTORS: The Rise and Fall of Hard Discounters, examines how hard discounters are upsetting the grocery store business worldwide, and what conventional retailers can do to fight back.

