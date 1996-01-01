3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Busler - Nancy is now a “Yes” for POTUS’ State of the Union Address. And look who’s doing the Democratic Rebuttal. Public policy analyst, professor and economics updates us on the latest.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he wants the Statue of Liberty to be the symbol of America, not a border wall. President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots, explains how this is misleading.



9:46-9:58a ET - Clint Brown - A Congressional Committee Is Not the Answer for the Border says the legal policy director for Pacific Legal Foundation



10:06-10:29a ET - William Ogborn - Fmr US Foreign Diplomat on Venezuela, Russia, China says they are treating this as a declaration of independence by the people of Venezuela from the corrupt, socialist dictatorship of Maduro, not as active Regime Change.



10:32-10:42a ET - Terry Redican - College Board AP Vice-Pres explains why Taking Challenging Courses Will Give Your Teen the Competitive Edge



10:46-10:58a ET - Darrell Tolbert - He’s a serial entrepreneur who owns 28 businesses including one of the fastest growing sectors, Crypto Currency, talks about using crypto currency to help end homelessness for the Vets in the U.S



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Harville Hendrix/Dr Helen Hunt - The divorce rate is 50%, but it doesn’t have to be! There is a way to create a relationship that keeps both partners happy for the long haul. What is the secret to staying in love and making it last?



11:32-11:58a ET - Rick Cerrone - Editor in Chief of Baseball Digest and was the VP of Public Relations for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1987 through 1993 & Sr Director of Media Relations from 1996 through 2006 for the NY Yankees talks the latest class of MLB Hall of Famers



