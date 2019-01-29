3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Jerome Corsi - The author discusses his new e-book, of Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt,” and the Stone indictment



9:32-9:42a ET - Jeff Kemp - The former NFL QB talks Super Bowl LIII and Life’s Blitz that can take you out of your game with your wife and family.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - Pelosi vs Trump; and we’re just getting started, says York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Molly Yeh - Cookbook Author and Food Network Star shares cooking tips and making memories in the kitchen.



10:46-10:58a ET - Joni Earickson Tada - Founder and CEO of Joni and Friends International Disability Center, is an international advocate for people with disabilities talks about her new book, Heaven, Your Real Home from a Higher Perspective.



11:06-11:29a ET - Fran Tarkenton - The NFL Legend/Businessman reveals how ensuring your financial security at any age lies in the acronym STOP



11:32-11:58a ET - John Guandolo - Islam is still Waging War explains the President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of the enemy threat.



