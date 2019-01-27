3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Co-Chair for RedWave America and founder, of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from the President’s offer to get Gov’t back to work and the Buzz Feed fake news



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - The partial Gov’t shutdown continues and it’s having a growing effect on our economy and Gov’t employees and related businesses. America’s Money Answers Man reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - Rich Noyes - Research Director at the Media Research Center says, the tone of coverage of President Trump remains incessantly hostile: 90% negative, vs. just 10% positive



10:06-10:29a ET - Bill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch talks about Then as Now, Keep Your Hands Off Our Religious Freedom.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Robert Gish - 3.4 Million Americans Are Infected With Chronic Hepatitis C, A Curable* Disease. Learn the Risk Factors and Importance of Seeking Care from a Hepatologist and patient



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews The Kid Who Would Be King, A not so favorite Favourite and what some are blogging about The Oscars.



11:06-11:29a ET - Maria Espinoza - Why Border Security matters for ALL concerned. What some are ignoring in the debate. National Immigration Analyst and Co-Founder of the Remembrance Project reports.



11:32-11:58a ET - Lowell Ponte - The New Politics of Advertising, the customer is not always right? So says the former Think Tank Futurist, Former Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest and author.



