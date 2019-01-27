Gene and Randall are visited by Jason Offutt, author of fact and fiction books on a variety of subjects, with a special focus on the paranormal. Jason grew up on a farm near the little town of Orrick, Missouri where he’s been a farm hand, journalist, photographer, bartender, and mayor! Jason teaches journalism at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, and keeps the world safe from the forces of evil. As a kid he looked for Sasquatch footprints in the yard, UFOs over our farmhouse, and one night his whole family saw something that shouldn’t – couldn’t – have been in the sky. One afternoon, while alone, he saw a full-bodied apparition.