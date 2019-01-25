3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Zmirak - The Stream.org Senior Editor unpacks all the controversy of this year’s March for Life from the left’s attack of innocent high schoolers and sound logic from Ben Shapiro.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - To Win in 2020 Trump Must Build the Wall says The Cajun Crusher, New Orleans own, political columnist, TV/Radio show host and author of America’s Last Chance.



9:46-9:58a ET - Abby Johnson - The former Planned Parenthood clinic director will be speaking at the Walk For Life West Coast in San Francisco this Saturday



10:06-10:29a ET - Ken Ham - The Freedom from Religion Foundation was trying to scare school districts away from the Ark Encounter. Instead, it won them all free tickets! The president/ CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis - U.S, the highly acclaimed Creation Museum, and the new Ark Encounter discusses



10:32-10:58a ET - Tammy Hotsenpiller - Pastor, certified Christian life coach, mentor, author, and speaker talks about her latest project, Story Club and her new book



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Christopher Metzler - CEO of a medical conglomerate in West Palm Beach, Florida talks about his new book, Divided We Stand: The Search for America’s Soul



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Michael Keas - Historian of Science Exposes Science's War on Religion. He is a senior fellow at Discovery Institute and a former Fulbright scholar.



