9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Caputo - The Trump former campaign advisor talks Gov’t Shutdown Impasse, SOTU and Border Insecurity, who’s feeling it the most?



9:32-9:42a ET - Karen Kataline - Commentator, columnist & talk show host returns to discuss News Media, Leftist Liars.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - Author of The Boy Crisis, Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It is back to share more.



10:32-10:42a ET - Terry Redican - Is Your High School Student Ready To Take Ap Classes? Vice President of The College Board explains How Taking Challenging Courses Will Give Your Teen the Competitive Edge



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dan Perkins - Pelosi Claims Speaker's Gavel, and Refuses to Protect America. Author, columnist and political commentator explains.



11:32-11:42a ET - Ramon Vasquez - Tax reform is the largest change to the tax code in 30 years and impacts virtually everybody, explains the master tax advisor with over 12 years of both public and private sector experience.



11:46-11:58a ET - Nabil El Ghoroury - NY’s Resolution: Evaluate Your Mental Health In 2019. Therapists Are Invaluable In Helping Californians Deal With Stress And Anxiety explains the Executive Director, California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists





