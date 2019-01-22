3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Maria Espinoza - The Art of the Deal. Trump offers yet another proposal and Pelosi remains stuck on “No.” National Immigration Analyst and Co-Founder of the Remembrance Project reports.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Back from the border with an eye witness report, the President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots, shares



9:46-9:58a ET - Grover Norquist - Are Higher Taxes Coming? President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes has details



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - Gladys Knight Takes a Stand for the National Anthem. sNew York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dario Gil - Year-end report from IBM touts top 10 achievements in AI, and offers bold predictions on what’s ahead for the game-changing technology next year, and beyond. Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Quantum and AI, IBM Research has details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Norman Rogers - Pentagon Warns Bases Imperiled by Climate Change in Dire Report. The retired physicist and author of Dumb Energy: A Critique of Wind and Solar Energy discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Rabbi Evan Moffic - Subject: New book explores the explosive resurgence of antisemitism in the U.S., why Christians should care (deeply) and how we stop it.



11:32-11:58a ET - Eddie Scarry - Commentary writer for the Washington Examiner reports, Texas border agents took him on a tour of the most highly crossed area of the Mexican border, showing him where they have some "wall" and explaining why they need more.

