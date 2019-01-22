3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes/BML Commentary - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative talks Gov’t shutdown, Dems even more radical move to the left andBorder Insecurity



9:32-9:42a ET - Peter Greenberg - Millions of Americans will be hitting the road this summer to get their kicks on the iconic all-American road trip. The Emmy Winning Investigative Reporter has tips to share.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life, niece of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and daughter of civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King shares MLK’s prescription for unity.



10:06-10:29a ET - Paul Kengor - Who’s Duping Who over this partial Gov’t Shutdown? Professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College discusses



10:32-10:42a ET - Dario Gil - Year-end report from IBM touts top 10 achievements in AI, and offers bold predictions on what’s ahead for the game-changing technology next year, and beyond. Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Quantum and AI, IBM Research has details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Phelim McAleer - The GOSNELL movie is continuing to make history with record breaking sales on Amazon. The film is now the #1 Best Seller in all DVDs. The movie’s writer and producer shares



11:06-11:29a ET - Tara Ross - The Indispensable Electoral College: How the Founders' Plan Saves Our Country from Mob Rule. Lawyer and constitutional scholar-argues that the Electoral College is the best defense of America's constitutional republic.



11:32-11:58a ET - James Buster Douglas - The undisputed heavyweight Champion of World remembers probably the biggest fight of his life against Iron Mike Tyson.





