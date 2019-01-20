This week we present tech writer Andrew Orr from the The Mac Observer, Andrew covers a variety of topics from some of his recent articles, including more information about the Facebook follies, and the alleged abuses by the world’s largest social network. What about the paucity of apps that support Apple’s controversial touch bar, which is found on some models of the MacBook Pro? The discussion also covers the iPad, and whether it can be used as a primary personal computer with the right keyboard. What about Apple’s upcoming TV programming? Andrew has kept tabs on announcements and rumors of new shows. You’ll also hear about the latest Netflix price increase and the possibility of Apple switching from Intel to its own ARM-based processors on Macs in the near future.



We also present the fascinating life story of a former “most wanted” cybercriminal. Brett Johnson discusses his long and varied history as a career criminal, which took him from petty crime to online scams that included identity theft, tax fraud, social engineering attacks, hacking and more. He built and was leader of ShadowCrew, the precursor to today’s darknet markets. As a reformed criminal, Brett consults with large corporations and helps them harden their systems to prevent intrusions from cybercriminals. A nationally-known lecturer and podcaster, he’ll also deliver common sense advice on how you can product yourself from the dangers of the online world where privacy is usually just a talking point and not much else.