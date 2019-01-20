Gene and Randall present the return of folklorist Linda Godfrey, to talk about monsters and other strange beasts, including her own experiences over the years. In her current book, “Monsters Among Us,” Linda explores the mystical, legendary, and scientific aspects of these creatures and the surprising secret portals and doorways some may use to enter our world. An author, investigator and artist, she is the author of 18 books on strange creatures, phenomena and people. She’s also a frequent guest on national TV and radio shows, and lives in the Kettle Moraine area of SE Wisconsin with her husband and monster dog, Grendel.