3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst takes a look at the partial Gov’t shutdown effects on our economy, why border barriers bare a no brainer and Mueller team further exposed. Can they save face?



9:32-9:58a ET - Horace Cooper - Black Conservatives Support Border Security, Immigration Enforcement says the nationally recognized legal commentator, adjunct fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research, & co-chair of the Project 21 National Advisory Board



10:06-10:29a ET - Patrick Wood - Did Google’s CEO just get caught for lying to congress? And a judge has ruled that cops cannot force you to unlock your iPhone with finger or face. Author and technocrat expert has details



10:32-10:42a ET - Anthony Fisher - Partial Gov't shutdown and Dems embrace their inner hawkishness. The Insider Politics Editor has the facts



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Robert Natelson - If Ginsburg Retires, Democrats Have A Trump Card - Packing The Supreme Court says Senior Fellow in Constitutional Jurisprudence at the Independence Institute, a former constitutional law professor, and a Senior Adviser to the Convention of States project



11:32-11:58a ET - Christopher Fulton - The Inheritance: Poisoned Fruit of JFK’s Assassination. There are many conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. And his real-life story is not one of them.