9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Garcia - CEO of Vicar Financial, Inc. and a former senior Trump official at the U.S. Commerce Department discusses Trump economy, China Trade and dealing with a resistant congress.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Congress Must Take Our Border Crisis More Seriously explains Tea Party Patriots President and Co-Founder.



9:46-9:58a ET - John Zmirak - Senior Editor at the Stream says, A Poem at Ellis Island Doesn't Determine Immigration Policy



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - New APA Guidelines Incorporate Leftist Notion of ‘Toxic Masculinity’ says New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Alveda King - African American Leaders Unite Around the Wall to Help Avoid Looming Crisis. Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life explains



10:46-10:58a ET - Grover Norquist - Are Higher Taxes Coming? President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes has details



11:06-11:29a ET - Erling Kagge - Explorer, lawyer, art collector, publisher, and author is the first person to have completed the Three Poles Challenge on foot—the North Pole, the South Pole, and the summit of Mount Everest.



11:32-11:58a ET - Ryan Cole - The Tragic Fall of a Founding Father,

Light-Horse Harry Lee’s Journey from Glory to Ruin as told by the author, historian and former assistant to Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels and speechwriter at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.





