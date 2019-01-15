3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sidney Powell - Attorney and author of LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice, Senior Fellow of the London Center for Policy Research, Senior Policy Advisor for America First discusses FBI Corruption and FBI investigation of POTUS post Comey firing.



9:32-9:42a ET - Tim Winter - The President of the Parents Television Council cites Top 5 Ways the Entertainment Industry Must Change in 2019



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Busler - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says people would need to "start paying their fair share in taxes" to underwrite her "Green New Deal." Public policy analyst, professor and economics

updates us on the latest.



10:32-10:58a ET - Michael Friedson - He has more than two decades of experience covering the Middle East and is Co-founder and executive editor of The Media Line News Agency. He is reporting on the Latest Development to Shake Up Israel's Political Scene



11:06-11:29a ET - John Milkovich - What Does Whitey Bulger, Pan Am Flight 103, The BCCI, Ruby Ridge, 9-11, The Anthrax Attacks, And WMD's Have In Common? Would you believe Robert Mueller?



11:32-11:58a ET - Lowell Ponte - America watched the radically transformed leftist Democratic Party take control of the House of Representatives last week. It was an ugly spectacle says the former think tank futurist and author.



