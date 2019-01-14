« previous next »
Author Topic: Heats Up On Gov’t Shutdown, & Islam is Still Waging War  (Read 20 times)

Heats Up On Gov’t Shutdown, & Islam is Still Waging War
« on: January 14, 2019, 10:34:32 am »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Co-Chair for RedWave America and founder, of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from the Gov’t shutdown to the new class of legislators.

9:32-9:58a ET - John Guandolo - Islam is still Waging War explains the President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of the enemy threat.

10:06-10:29a ET - Greg Wrightstone - A strong proponent of the scientific process and believes that policy decisions should be driven by science, facts and data, not a political agenda. He updates us on the latest.

10:32-10:42a ET - Cheryl Young - Senior Economist for Trulia shares New Report Explores What Buyers And Sellers Can Expect To See From The Housing Market This Coming Year

10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for PluggedIn.com takes a look at the box office from a family friendly perspective.

11:06-11:29a ET - Lior Gantz - A New Year, A New Congress and Talk of a Global Economic Slowdown…What Does this all Mean for the Average Investor? Wealth Research Group founder and entrepreneur investor explains

11:32-11:58a ET - Carla D’Adessie - Family Friendly Fashion Line designed to counter the Left's attack on our Children & American Culture, launches in January, Sanctity of Life Month. The Founder of COL1972 shares
