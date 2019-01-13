Gene and Randall present a return appearance by scientist Mark Jackson (TDSR in our forums). During this episode, Mark brings us up to date on his ongoing UFO research, and his plans for the future, which include a podcast focusing on newcomers to the field, a place where they can spread their wings. A resident of Austin TX, Mark began working in the environmental engineering sector in early 2000s. He spent 10 years developing and applying emerging technologies and advanced electrical field systems which were developed under the SDI program and brought to the commercial environmental sector. He is currently a senior systems analyst for the energy sector.