9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker discusses the intractable forces that are keeping our Gov’t closed. History has shown us this isn’t a new thing.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - Holiday bills coming in the mail and good news for mortgage rates. America’s Money Answers Man reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - Janet Stafford - Focus on the Family’s manager for Option Ultrasound, who has a daughter with Down syndromereports that 67-85% of preborn babies with Down syndrome are aborted in the US



10:06-10:29a ET - Bob Beauprez - The Former Colorado Congressman, banker and political analyst discusses border security, and the new 116thCongress.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - The Cajun Crusher says in Congress, are the inmates running the asylum



10:46-10:58a ET - Conrad PadillavOne of the Top Independent Distributors with Jeunesse shares why their products are becoming so quickly popular.



11:06-11:29a ET - Devon Still - Former NFL player shares his personal story about his daughter Leah and how their faith lifted them to be more than conquerors in Christ. Still In The Game, Finding the Faith to Tackle Life’s Biggest Challenges is their story and more.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee talks partial Gov’t shutdown, and positive job growth



11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Moore - Economist and author of the new book Trumponomics: Inside Trump’s America First Strategy, says,

Trumponomics created 312,000 jobs in December & Record Employment



























