9:06-9:28a ET - Mark Meckler - CNN Hysteria Spirals Out Of Control In Wake Of Trump Address. Tea Party co-founder, grass roots leader and President of Citizens for Self-Governance discusses.



9:32-9:58a ET - Saith Hudayer - China Hides Evidence of Muslim Internment Camps Ahead of Inspections explains International and Political Affairs officer for the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement in Washington, DC



10:06-10:29a ET - Bob Popper - Judicial Watch announced a settlement agreement with the State of California and County of Los Angeles under which they will begin the process of removing from their voter registration rolls as many as 1.5 million inactive registered names. Senior Judicial Watch Attorney and Head of Election Integrity Project has details



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Mickey Rubin - It’s time for a Resolution Revolution! Move beyond the traditional, short-term, and sometimes even unrealistic goals and start thinking about long-term nutrition goals.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Paul Nathanson - Yes, this is what it has come to. A trans appearing like a man is insulted when the clerk calls her sir. The gender relations academic professor shares.



11:32-11:58a ET - Ace Luciano - The bestselling author, outdoorsman, marketing exec and youth mentor talks about win-win compromise, getting to yes, and Guns The Right Way.



