3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET-John Milkovich-What Does Whitey Bulger, Pan Am Flight 103, The BCCI, Ruby Ridge, 9-11, The Anthrax Attacks, And WMD's Have In Common? Would you believe Robert Mueller?



9:32-9:42a ET-Jenny Beth Martin-Tea Party Patriots Founder and President discuses border security and the partial Gov’t ashutdown.



9:46-9:58a ET-Steve Moore-Economist and author of the new book Trumponomics: Inside Trump’s America First Strategy, says,

Trumponomics created 312,000 jobs in December & Record Employment



10:06-10:29a ET-James Hirsen-New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor talks about The Wall, Border Security and the new 15 minutes of shame.



10:32-10:42a ET-Dr Edward Schaeffer-Northwestern Medicine’s Urology program, ranked #1 in Illinois for the last 20 consecutive years, received a $10 million gift to fund the creation of a new multidisciplinary institute dedicated to urologic cancers.



10:46-10:58a ET-Rachel Alexander-Democrats caught using Russian election interference tactics in Alabama. The Stream’s Senior Editor reports



11:06-11:29a ET- Michael Daugherty-Did the loss of $452 Billion serve as a portend of things to come from Apple and China. The Cyber, Big Tech analyst reports



11:32-11:58a ET- Lance Geiger-The History Guy says, The fierce and magnificent, December 1941 Defense of Wake Island-what a small contingent of Marines, Sailors, Soldiers & Civilians can do needs to be remembered