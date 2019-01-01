3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operativediscussesthe Dems biggest challenges, The Partial Gov’t Shutdown and Border Security



9:32-9:42a ET - Dan Gainor - Study Slams Hypocritical Hollywood: Women faced ‘Radical Underrepresentation’ in 2018. The VP of Business and Culture for Media Research discusses



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - Peter Pitts - Top Expert Available and former FDA Associate Commissioner talks about Rising Drug Prices in 2019



10:32-10:42a ET - Paul Golden - One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions people make is to be smarter with their money. Financial Expert with SmartAboutMoney.org is here to help.



10:46-10:58a ET - Kevin Hernandez - We are now in day 19 of a partial government shutdown! What will it take for lawmakers to pass a budget? Will President Trump get his wall? And, will lawmakers find a solution for Dreamers? Director of Policy, The LIBRE Initiative explains



11:06-11:29a ET - Gerard Lameiro - Author, political analyst, and expert on forecast models consider the 2019 Trump Economic forecast and will Mitt Romney try again for the Oval Office.



11:32-11:58a ET - Joseph Sciambra - Swallowed by Satan: How Our Lord Jesus Christ Saved Me From Pornography, Homosexuality, And The Occult



