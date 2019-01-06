3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from the Gov’t shutdown to the new class of legislators.



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Commentary writer for the Washington Examiner says, Democrats are on the verge of chaos, and 2020 hasn't even started.



9:46-9:58a ET - Trish Regan - Fox Business Network primetime business anchor discusses 2018 economy and 2019 prospects for America and business.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Founder of History Speaks Today, discusses why the petty politics is getting in the way of a common sense border security and a real solution to our broken immigration system.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dave Chase - Author of The Opioid Crisis Wake-up Call and co-founder of Health Rosetta, a non-profit which accelerates adoption of simple, practical, non-partisan fixes to our healthcare system, updates us on the Opiod Crisis Response Act



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family talks about the Christmas season movies like Mary Poppins, Aquaman, Bumblebee and a warning about Homes and Watson.



11:06-11:29a ET - Alex Berenson - Former NYT Reporter Reveals “Marijuana Is More Dangerous Than You Think” and why you should Tell Your Children The Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence.



11:32-11:58a ET - Phil Hotsenpiller - How your faith can make the difference for you, your family and circle of influence, especially in these contrarian times. The Senior Pastor of Influence Church of Anaheim Hills, CA shares

