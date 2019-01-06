Gene and Randall introduce Yovav Gad A.K.A. “The Web Machine,” who established the UFOToday.com site in September, 2016. Yovav created the web portal as a front stage for UFO enthusiasts, authors and whistle-blowers to post articles, opinions, theories, sightings and real life experiences to help reveal the truth about unidentified flying objects and visitations from extra-terrestrial origins. During this episode, you’ll learn about Yovav’s views about UFOs and whether he believes they are alien visitors. You’ll also discover something surprising about him, something your humble Paracast hosts did not expect.