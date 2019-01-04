3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Stephen Strang - CEO of Charisma Media and founder of Charisma magazine discusses his soon to be released book, Trump Aftershock - The President's Seismic Impact on Culture and Faith in America



9:32-9:58a ET - Kenny Luck - ‘Dangerous Good’ Challenges Men to Aggressively Live Out Their Faith. Former Saddleback pastor discusses the impact of father's and the need for dangerously good men in today’s society.



10:06-10:29a ET - Paul Kengor - Remembering Bush 41, A Historic Perspective, And the endless Mueller probe from the professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College



10:32-10:58a ET - Dr Kevin Leman - The internationally known psychologist and New York Times bestselling author of more than 50 books, is back to talk more about his new book, Making Children Mind Without Losing Yours.



11:06-11:29a ET - Liz Peek - Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst takes a look at the Economy after the latest Fed Rate Increase, The Wall and Fed Judge interferes with Trump’s Number One Job



11:32-11:42a ET - Tom Harris - Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition says Traditionally, liberals have usually supported skepticism and relativism, today is different.



11:46-11:58a ET - Adrian Cronauer - Remembering the inspiration behind Good Morning Vietnam in a discussion we had some four years ago. He passed away at the ago of 79 last week.

















