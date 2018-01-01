3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Farrell - Director of investigations and research for Judicial Watch updates us on the latest news on the Mueller investigation and the latest FOIA requests.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:58a ET - Bill Salus - Bible prophecy expert and bestselling author reviews 2018 from a Biblical prophetic worldview.



11:06-11:29a ET - Andy Puzder - Former top CEO and Labor Secretary Nominee, Uncovers the Left’s War on “Profit” and Effort to Sabotage the Trump Economy



11:32-11:58a ET - Mark Olshaker - Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and a New York Times best-selling non-fiction author discusses his book, Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit.



