9:06-9:28a ET - Sidney Powell - Attorney and author of LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice, Senior Fellow of the London Center for Policy Research, Senior Policy Advisor for America First discusses acting Mueller and FBI Corruption



9:32-9:58a ET - Ephraim Mattos - City of Death is his true story, a former US Navy SEAL, and what he witnessed while volunteering as a frontline combat medic during the historic battle to retake Mosul from ISIS



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses the meaning of Christmas and the So-Called Trump Campaign Finance Violations



10:32-10:58a ET - Mark Driscoll - 'Spirit-Filled Jesus' Helps

Christians Plug into Power of the Holy Spirit. The Jesus-following, mission-leading, church-serving, people-loving, Bible-preaching pastor and the author of many books talks.



11:06-11:29a ET - Raheel Raza - Clarion Project Advisory Board member, a founding member of the Muslim Reformer Movement, and international human rights activist asks, Why Aren't Muslim Nations Condemning the Khashoggi Affair?



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Robert Cohen - Outraged Dems vow to challenge court ruling that kills Obamacare. 34-year-old Army veteran, physician, scientist, world traveler, poverty reduction expert and creator discusses







