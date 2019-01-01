« previous next »
Happy New Year.  Join Us As Look Back On Some Of Our Best 2018 Guest Interviews

Happy New Year.  Join Us As Look Back On Some Of Our Best 2018 Guest Interviews
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Sidney Powell - Attorney and author of LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice, Senior Fellow of the London Center for Policy Research, Senior Policy Advisor for America First discusses acting Mueller and FBI Corruption

9:32-9:58a ET - Ephraim Mattos - City of Death is his true story, a former US Navy SEAL, and what he witnessed while volunteering as a frontline combat medic during the historic battle to retake Mosul from ISIS 

10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses the meaning of Christmas and the So-Called Trump Campaign Finance Violations

10:32-10:58a ET - Mark Driscoll - 'Spirit-Filled Jesus' Helps
Christians Plug into Power of the Holy Spirit. The Jesus-following, mission-leading, church-serving, people-loving, Bible-preaching pastor and the author of many books talks.

11:06-11:29a ET - Raheel Raza - Clarion Project Advisory Board member, a founding member of the Muslim Reformer Movement, and international human rights activist asks, Why Aren't Muslim Nations Condemning the Khashoggi Affair?

11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Robert Cohen - Outraged Dems vow to challenge court ruling that kills Obamacare. 34-year-old Army veteran, physician, scientist, world traveler, poverty reduction expert and creator discusses





