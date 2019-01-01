3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Mark Shaw - The author, attorney and theologian discusses his latest book, "Denial of Justice: Dorothy Kilgallen, Abuse of Power and the Most Compelling JFK Assassination in History"



9:32-9:58a ET - Michael Daugherty - The Cyber Tech Security Analyst has the UPDATE, Firms ready to microchip THOUSANDS of employees.



10:06-10:29a ET - Professor Tom Meyer - Has an amazing 20 complete books of the Bible memorized and he’ll share the technique that will help you realize your New Year’s Goal to memorize scripture



10:32-10:42a ET - Corey Lewandowski - Co-author of the blockbuster, Let Trump Be Trump: the Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency, are back with their next New York Times bestseller, Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency



10:46-10:58a ET - David Bossie - #1 National Bestselling author and former Trump deputy campaign manager talks about his new book, Trump’s Enemies: How The Deep State is Undermining the Presidency



11:06-11:29a ET - Maria Espinoza - Caravan Mother Delivers Baby in California. National Immigration Analyst and Co-Founder of the Remembrance Project reports.



11:32-11:58a ET - Daniel Buttafuoco - Author of Consider the Evidence: A Trial Lawyer Examines Eyewitness Testimony in Defense of the Reliability of the New Testament.











