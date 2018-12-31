3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Patrick Wood - Leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed "New International Economic Order," discusses his latest book, Technocracy, The Hard Road To World Order



9:32-9:42a ET - Mark Meckler - Tea Party Pioneer and co-founder discusses White House battle with CNN’s Acosta, What the Dems offer WTP & the compromised voting process



9:46-9:58a ET - Kreskin - The Amazing One discusses Life, Liberty & Pursuit of the things that really matter, plus some 2019 predictions.



10:06-10:29a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses Flynn Non-Sentencing, The Wall, Gov’t Shutdown and James Comey Charade



10:32-10:58a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Founder of History Speaks Today, separates reality from perception regarding The Refugee Act of 1980, Why The Wall Must Be Built and America’s Frustration over our broken Immigration Policies.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - Author of The Boy Crisis, Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It is back to share more.



11:32-11:58a ET - Don Moen - Beloved songwriter, worship leader and music executive with an international following, shares the story behind the award-winning hallmark song of his career in his new book, God Will Make a Way: Discovering His Hope in Your Story

