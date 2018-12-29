This week we present outspoken tech editor Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. During this episode, Bryan discusses the silly lawsuit by the voice actor for the Hebrew version of Siri. What about a tiny bent area on the new iPad Pro that Apple regards as within spec? Should Apple replace these potentially “defective” products? Bryan discusses the history of supposedly flawed Apple gear, including the Antennagate controversy that impacted the iPhone 4. Other topics on the menu include Facebook’s ongoing problems, and the negative impact to Apple’s stock price after the company announced that it would no longer report unit sales of individual products in its quarterly financials. And what about the promised 2019 Mac Pro? Bryan repeats his theory that it will be the first Mac to be powered by one of Apple’s custom-designed ARM processors instead of an Intel CPU.



In a special encore segment, you’ll also hear from commentator/podcaster Peter Cohen, who also focuses on “Right to Repair” and the upsides and downsides. Peter offers his personal experiences as the employee of an authorized Apple dealer some years ago and how it influenced his opinion about whether Apple and other companies need to allow more repair freedom. There’s also a brief discussion about the concept of states’ rights and how it affects customers where such laws vary from state to state. The discussion also focuses on the HomePod and its possible value as a smart speaker. Both Gene and Peter explain, at length, why a HomePod is not on their shopping lists right now, and whether Apple could sell more copies if it loosened its dependence on Apple’s ecosystem when it comes to being able to listen to your stuff.