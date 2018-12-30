For the final episode of 2018, Gene and Randall present a return appearance from Jan Harzan, Executive Director of MUFON. With the organization’s 50th anniversary coming in 2019, Jan catches up on its history, how and why it was founded originally as the Midwest UFO Network, as Gene expands upon his own related experiences in the early days. Jan also engages in a discussion about various theories about UFO reality. He is a 37-year veteran at IBM, and holds a B.S. in Nuclear Engineering. He’s been Executive Director of MUFON since 2013.