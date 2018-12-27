3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Milkovich - What Does Whitey Bulger, Pan Am Flight 103, The BCCI, Ruby Ridge, 9-11, The Anthrax Attacks, And WMD's Have In Common? Would you believe Robert Mueller?



9:32-9:58a ET - Carter Conlon - NYC Pastor says, It’s Time To Pray for Love and Unity That Only God Can Bring. ‘We Must Get Together Now and Ask for God’s Love and Truth to Abound in Our Cities Once More as discussed in his new book.



10:06-10:29a ET - Jerome Corsi - The investigative reporter, and bestselling author who has found himself in the cross hairs of the Mueller investigations shares the truth, the whole truth and nothing but.



10:32-10:42a ET - Sharon Miller - With Rising Revenues and Economic Confidence High, More Small Businesses Look to Hire Amid Tightening Job Market explains the Head of Small Business at B of A



10:46-10:58a ET - Trish Regan - Fox Business Network said it would create a new primetime business lineup anchored by Trish Regan at 8 p.m., as it seeks to extend live programming into the evening. We talk about this and America’s business buzz.



11:06-11:29a ET - Will Graham - Grandson of Billy Graham and the oldest son of Franklin talks about his new book, “Redeemed,” a new devotional book



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Lee Lindquist - Older adults who have increasing and unmet home-based needs are reluctant to accept help and may find themselves in an unsafe living situation says Chief of Geriatrics at Northwestern Medicine



11:46-11:58a ET - Doug MacKinnon - Former Pentagon public affairs exec and author of the North Pole Project, explains Why We Must Still Fight the Liberal War on Christmas





